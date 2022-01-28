ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The eyes of the high school basketball world will be on Allentown over the weekend as some of the game's best grace the court of the PPL Center.

"It's a really cool concept. High school basketball has a huge following throughout the country," said Jason Blumenfeld, Assistant General Manager at the PPL Center.

The day tips off at 3 p.m., when Allen takes on Dieruff. Then the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase gets underway at 6 p.m.

First, two reigning Pennsylvania State Champions go head-to-head when Allentown Central Catholic takes on Nativity BVM. That game will be on Espn +. It's a big opportunity for local talent.

At 8 p.m. Sierra Canyon, coming all the way from California, will take on Camden. The game will be on ESPNU. Camden has the number one ranked junior in the country - DJ Wagner. Lebron James' son Bronny James plays for Sierra Canyon.

