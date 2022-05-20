Two separate incidents on I-78 caused traffic delays on Friday.
The first is on I-78 EB between Exit 60: PA 309 S, Quakertown, and Exit 67: PA 412 Hellertown/Bethlehem.
All lanes of I-78 were closed in this area. As of 8 p.m., county dispatchers say the left lane was open for travel.
The second incident was at MM 65.9 E.
Police say multiple vehicles, including 2 tractor-trailers were involved.
The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m.
Drivers also experienced delays on RT 22 through Lehigh and Northampton Counties.
Dispatchers tells 69 News no one was taken to the hospital.
