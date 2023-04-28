EASTON, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley artist is using innovative ways to share art with people with disabilities. He recently picked up painting full time and taught himself everything he knows.

Michael Freeman releases stress through art.

"Because of my anxiety and my depression and my PTSD that I go through," said Freeman. "I've had a lot of trauma."

You'd never know it by his countless creations, but he's legally blind.

"Tunnel vision. I have no peripheral vision on the side. I can't drive," said Freeman. "It's just like a little box...I'm partly color blind too."

It's why he opts to use less tools and brushes and more motion techniques.

"What I'm about to do is tip it and let the colors run around," said Freeman.

Freeman incorporates things like ropes and beads to add texture to paintings, so others with visual impairments can experience art, too.

"I tell everybody, 'you can touch it. You can feel it,'" said Freeman.

Different crafts and colors are splashed all over his Palmer Township home.

"It's made with real copper, chopped up copper," said Freeman.

The Jimi Hendrix fan even had his designs wrapped on a car. He sells his art and uses it as a way to help others.

"I just did a class for Sights for Hope in Allentown," said Freeman.

You might see his signature on paintings displayed at Lehigh Valley businesses.

Freeman says art is a tool he shares in his work with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

"I have a saying. I say if you don't protect your mental health, nobody will," said Freeman.

For him, the protection comes through expression, which is a form of healing.

From start to finish, each piece brings peace.