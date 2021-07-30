Small businesses in Lehigh County can now get a piece of the $72 million in COVID funds the county received in the American Rescue Plan.
The new grants of up to $15,000 are for any businesses with fewer than 100 employees.
"We want to make sure we're encouraging small business to grow, to hire, and especially during COVID - not to go under,” said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong. "This is the kind of help businesses need right now."
"Now that challenge is to be able to upgrade their business and bring back their employees. They're going to need help. They're going to need advertising help. They're going to need help restructuring their business," Armstrong said. "Even meeting HVAC requirements now because of COVID."
They're using $10 million for the fund, rolled out in partnership with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"Last year it was to help business survive but now it's not just help businesses survive, but thrive,” said Jessica O'Donnell, Executive Vice President at the Chamber.
Northampton County is running a similar grant program with the Chamber. They put aside $15 million.
"That's a lifeline for these businesses, especially when the future is still very much unknown," O’Donnell said.
You can apply for both on the Chamber's website. You need four documents to apply: a W9, latest tax return, business license, and your profit loss sheet. The application is also available in Spanish.
"They can call any one of us at the Chamber. Our entire team is equipped to support small businesses apply," O’Donnell said.