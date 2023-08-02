Lehigh and Northampton counties are promoting an air-quality monitoring project that might need a couple years to produce results for the region.



"LV Breathes" is a plan to place 40 small monitors across the region. The monitors will measure "particulate matter," tiny pieces of debris that are emitted by various sources, including engines.



The initiative was pitched Wednesday by Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure and Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong. Each county put $52,890 toward LV Breathes last year.



McClure noted how Lehigh Valley air gets poor ratings, something he links in part to warehouse proliferation and the truck traffic big-box buildings bring.



"We don't need any more warehouses," he said Wednesday. While the county has no authority over local land use, McClure has vowed to veto any property-tax breaks for logistics, "last-mile" depots and distribution centers; that is, warehouses by any other name.



The news conference was held off Lehigh Street in Bethlehem, in the middle of the setup for Musikfest.



Dr. Breena Holland of Lehigh University said the project's focus is on "fine particulate matter," known as PM 2.5, that has a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers. That is small enough to pass right through defenses in the respiratory system into the lungs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which regulates particulate matter, says exposure to PM 2.5 poses dangers to the lungs and heart, including asthma, premature death, and reduced lung capacity.



According to the EPA, a particle with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers is about 1/30th the thickness of a human hair. The particles come from many sources, including construction sites, fields, engines, smokestacks, and fires.



Twenty monitors will be placed in each county, according to Andrea Wittchen, another project organizer. Wittchen also runs iSpring, a company that promotes sustainability. She said Wednesday that iSpring will receive about $35,000 from LV Breathes.



Lehigh County's Armstrong said air pollution is a qualify-of-life issue and connected with the Lehigh Valley's tourism industry, festivals, and public open spaces.



"We want to have breathable air when you get here," Armstrong said. He conceded that the study will take time - "Government doesn't move fast, that's for sure" - but he said the information gleaned will help shape a response to air pollution.



"If you can't measure it, then you don't have the data to show people why it's an issue," he said.



Exactly when the full project will be operating is not known, nor is exactly how the data will be used, though McClure said it could lead to recommendations for electric-vehicle charging stations, solar power, energy-efficient buildings, and higher air-filter standards for schools in areas with high levels of particules.



Each monitor, about the size of a soup can, costs $289, Wittchen said, so the cost per county for 20 was $5,780. The other $47,000 or so from each county goes to the program, including an application and an online map that will provide public data on air quality.



LV Breathes is enlisting residents to allow a monitor to be installed on their property, via its website. Other monitors that are not part of the 40 paid for by the counties are also eligible to add to the data base. Residents who are offering their property as a site can apply via the LV Breathes website.