ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Every day students from across the country come to Lehigh Carbon Community College for a new Amazon Apprenticeship program.
It is one of only four schools in the country offering it.
"It's the college's first and only partnership with a major corporation," said Don Worman, the program director. "We've on-boarded 141 students now since last June."
The Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship Program consists of four subjects designed to teach students to set up and maintain Amazon's increasingly automated warehouses.
"You have fewer people working in the fulfillment centers. These people are higher skilled, better paid," said Tom Bux, a manufacturing instructor at LCCC.
Amazon supplied LCCC with around $1 million worth of equipment.
The students are vetted by Amazon. Mostly all of them have come from other parts of the country. Classes are taught through a combo of online, in person, and lab training.
"They're really striving for excellence in everything they do," Bux said.
Like Zachary Mangum, an Amazon employee from Virginia. The company has him in a hotel for his training.
"Going through this gives me so much opportunity, I'll get four certifications through this program," Mangum said.
You can apply for the program directly through Amazon online.