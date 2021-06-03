SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. | Anyone who is a graduate of Lehigh Carbon Community College, or earned at least 30 college credits there, is asked by the LCCC Alumni Association to seek nomination to its Board of Directors.
The LCCC Alumni Association works to connect alumni and past students with their alma mater the schools stated, by promoting involvement through social events, community outreach, volunteer opportunities, career services and more.
If anyone is interested in promoting LCCC alumni and working in the community, the school asks they consider joining the board of the Alumni Association. The board represents the entire association and works closely with college staff on activities and initiatives.
Applicants must be a graduate of the college or an associate member with at least 30 credits earned at LCCC to be considered for the board.
Anyone can nominate themselves or others, the school announced Thursday. They ask people submit their nominations to Jane Wilchak in the Office of College Relations by 5 p.m., June 30, at jwilchak@LCCC.edu.
For more information, contact Jane Wilchak, Special Events Manager, Alumni Relations, at jwiclhak@lccc.edu or 610-799-1929.