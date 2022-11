N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Career & Technical Institute will reopen Monday after a bomb threat prompted the school to close Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted a thorough search of LCTI’s campus and determined it was safe to reopen, according to the school's website.

The threat remains under investigation.

LCTI’s teachers posted asynchronous assignments for students on Friday morning, a message on the school's website says. Students should check Schoology for the assignments.