BATH, Pa. - A proposed $151-million merger involving cement plants in our area will not happen.
The Federal Trade Commission says Lehigh Cement has abandoned its proposed purchase of Keystone Cement Company.
The decision comes after the trade commission said last month it would try to block Lehigh Cement's acquisition of rival Keystone. The commission argued the deal would have harmed regional competition in the market for the key ingredient used to make concrete.
The commission said Lehigh already owns two cement plants within 40 miles of Keystone's plant near Bath in Northampton County.