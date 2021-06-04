Keystone Cement generic

Keystone Cement Company

BATH, Pa. - A proposed $151-million merger involving cement plants in our area will not happen.

The Federal Trade Commission says Lehigh Cement has abandoned its proposed purchase of Keystone Cement Company.

The decision comes after the trade commission said last month it would try to block Lehigh Cement's acquisition of rival Keystone. The commission argued the deal would have harmed regional competition in the market for the key ingredient used to make concrete.

The commission said Lehigh already owns two cement plants within 40 miles of Keystone's plant near Bath in Northampton County.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.