Lehigh Christian Academy has released findings into two incidents this school year that left students and staff feeling sick and forced the school to be evacuated.

The most recent incident happened last week and sent eight people to the hospital.

The school said in a letter to parents that an investigation discovered the building's HVAC units were not properly opening to allow for circulation for fresh air. That caused a build up of stagnant air, according to the school.

The school noted that both incidents occurred on days where heating and cooling were not needed.

The letter also blamed the fact that the building was being heavily used by both the school and the church that houses it prior to both incidents.

The school also acknowledged that one teacher instructed students to exit through a window and drop to the grass below during the most recent incident. According to the letter, six students suffered what it called "minor injuries" as they exited through that window.

The school says the issue has since been fixed and classes will resume with normal hours Thursday.