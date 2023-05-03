SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Christian Academy has released findings into two incidents this school year that left students and staff feeling sick and forced the school to be evacuated — with some students being instructed to exit out of a classroom window last week.
That most recent incident on April 27 sent eight people to the hospital.
The school said in a letter to parents that an investigation discovered the building's HVAC units were not properly opening to allow for circulation for fresh air. That caused a build up of stagnant air and higher levels of carbon dioxide, according to the school.
Those circumstances, the letter said, "would have absolutely led" to the lethargy, headaches and dizziness that individuals experienced during the two incidents that occurred last Thursday and Oct. 31, 2022.
Head of School Elizabeth Hauser acknowledged in her letter that an "internal lockdown" was implemented during the most recent incident to allow first responders to have "uninterrupted access" to the building at the onset of the first medical emergency reported.
When a second case of the same symptoms took place, the letter said emergency officials asked the school to evacuate due to the possibility of environmental contamination.
However, one teacher interpreted a "worse-case scenario," and instructed students to exit through a window and drop to the grass below. According to the letter, six students suffered what it called "minor injuries" as they exited through that window until the action was halted and subsequent students were directed to leave the building normally.
The school said the teacher made the decision to direct her students to lower themselves from the window based on "a variety of circumstances and unknown details," but her intention was the safety of the children, based on the information she had.
In the case of an actual intruder emergency, teachers are supposed to use windows as an alternative exit, the school said.
The school noted that both incidents during which building occupants reported feeling unwell occurred on days during which heating and cooling were not needed.
The letter also said the building was being heavily used by both the school and the church that houses it prior to both incidents. The school meets in Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church off South Cedar Crest Boulevard.
Specialists have since remedied the problem to ensure proper flow of fresh air throughout the building, the school said, and classes will resume with normal hours Thursday.