A new report from the Lehigh County controller is raising some red flags. He says there's an unusually high number of Munchausen syndrome by proxy diagnoses in Pennsylvania's Northeast region.

He calls it concerning.

Here's a deeper look into the report, titled "The Cost of Misdiagnosis."

According to child protective services' annual report, between 2017 and 2021, Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties had a combined 9 reports of Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP), otherwise known as medical child abuse.

Over that same time period, Philadelphia had 7.

"The Northeast, which we are a part of, had 40% of the Munchausen syndrome by proxy cases, but we only have about 11% of the total children of the state. So something seemed amiss," said Mark Pinsley, Lehigh County controller.

It's a disease where a caregiver will claim something is medically wrong with a child in an attempt to gain attention. Often times the child is put through unnecessary testing and surgical procedures with the caregiver knowing there's actually nothing wrong with the child.

Upon seeing the report, Pinsley reached out to an expert at Texas Lutheran University to interpret the numbers. The response he got said an examination into what's driving these high numbers is "not only merited, but urgent."

"That's when I started to dig in further and see really what was going on," Pinsley said.

What he found was that not only were there a high number of potentially misdiagnosed MSBP cases, but there were also high numbers of potentially misdiagnosed child injuries in the county. That led to unnecessary reports of child abuse, which in turn is unnecessary costs for the county, Pinsley said.

"Overall, we spend about $7-$8 million on kinship care in foster care," he said.

And those numbers don't include costs like legal and solicitor fees, fees associated with wrongful removals, counseling services and so on.

But the implications of potentially wrongfully accusing families of child abuse are much larger than just a financial impact.

"These families have been traumatized for life. There was life before the allegations, and there was life after. And from the point in time that those allegations are made," said Beth Maloney, attorney.

Once a child abuse report is made, an investigation takes place.

Either the case gets dismissed or caseworkers conclude the investigation, saying there was substantial evidence of abuse or neglect.

When that happens, the perpetrator is indicated and put on a child abuse registry.

"You have not had a jury, you have not been able to present evidence, and you were considered a child abuser here in the state of Pennsylvania," Pinsley said.

At that point, there's likely only one option left -- fight the indication in court.

"They may not be able to have lawyers handle it for them, because it is expensive and it is time-consuming. And it is yet another burden placed on these parents unnecessarily," Maloney said.

"When the family finally gets an opportunity to be in front of a judge and present evidence, then that indication is overturned over 90% of the time," Pinsley said.

So to avoid potential misdiagnoses and the subsequent trauma and costs that come with it, Pinsley is calling for second opinion from a doctor who is not in the same hospital network where the original child abuse claim was made.

He also wants local hospitals to look into MSBP diagnoses and all instances where a child was removed or there was an attempt to remove a child from a home in the last five years.

Lehigh Valley Health Network responded to Pinsley's claims, saying in part, "The Lehigh County Controller has no jurisdiction over the CAC (John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center), nor the clinical credentials to conduct a review of a clinician or the services rendered by a clinician - and we disagree wholeheartedly with the controller's conclusions being shared with the media."

It further says "LVHN clinicians do not unilaterally make the final determination whether child protective services intervention is appropriate in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect."

While Pinsley is refraining from saying whether or not these cases are linked to LVHN or a specific doctor, he did answer the question as to whether there is a common denominator among the 14 families he's spoken to directly.

"There is," Pinsley said.

And those families, many of whom spoke at Wednesday night's Lehigh County commissioners meeting, seem to be saying who that common denominator is-- "Debra Jenssen."

The families who spoke accused LVHN pediatrician Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen and her associates of intentionally perpetrating false MSBP diagnoses when they took their children to the emergency room.

69 News reached out to Jenssen directly, but LVHN responded for both its organization and the doctor.

The Lehigh County Department of Human Services put out a statement regarding Wednesday night's meeting.

"We are currently reviewing the report presented by Mr. Pinsley. At first glance, we are concerned that this appears to be rather one-sided in its presentation of facts and conclusions regarding the County of Lehigh's Office of Children and Youth Services.

"While we are constrained by both State and Federal law from fully discussing the situations of the specific Lehigh County cases identified by Mr. Pinsley, we have reviewed the facts and are comfortable with the County's handling of these matters, and the protection of the children involved."