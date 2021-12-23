UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is announcing an arrest in a fatal crash from August.
Authorities say 54-year-old Curtis Kuhar of Catasauqua, is charged with Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, Homicide by Vehicle and Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed, Involuntary Manslaughter and other charges.
Kuhar was arrested Thursday morning by Catasauqua Police. Kuhar was denied bail on the grounds that he is a danger to the community.
Kuhar is accused of causing the crash that killed 49-year-old Kerri Sodl.
Upper Macungie police were called to a crash at Trexlertown Road near State Route 22 on Aug. 24th just after 11:00 p.m.
Police say a motorcycle driven by Kuhar had struck a tractor-trailer, which was turning into a private driveway.
Sodl, a passenger on the motorcycle, died from multiple blunt force trauma and her death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.
A witness told police that the tractor-trailer had on its right turn signal and it appeared that Kuhar had enough time to stop his motorcycle.
An investigation revealed that Kuhar could have stopped his motorcycle just before hitting the tractor trailer.
Officials say at the time of the crash, Kuhar’s blood-alcohol content was 0.04 percent and bloodwork revealed the presence of methamphetamine.
Kuhar’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI and Kuhar did not have a motorcycle license or insurance.