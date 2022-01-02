S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Many are starting the New Year by already hitting the gym to get their 2022 resolutions moving.
69 News visited the LA Fitness in South Whitehall Township on Saturday.
The gym members were lifting weights and hitting the treadmill.
We spoke with one man who's been coming to L-A Fitness frequently for years.
He says making fitness resolutions takes a strong commitment.
"You can not only come once, twice, said George Jacob. "You have to be regular. So this way you stay in good shape and stay healthy and young."
On New Year's Day the gym stayed open into the evening hours for folks looking to get in their first workout of 2022.