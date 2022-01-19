ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Office of Voter Registration announced it will have a table present in the front lobby of the Government Center to provide information on how to become a poll worker or Spanish interpreter in Lehigh County.
Anyone interested will also be able to sign up to work on election day, officials stated. Registration forms and mail in ballot forms will also be available for those who wish to vote by mail.
The event will take place on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, January 25, 2022 and is openly available to all residents. The table will be available to the public from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Interested residents that are unable to attend in-person, but still would like to learn more information, may visit the table virtually via Zoom from 9 a.m. 4 p.m.
Established in 2020 by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a day dedicated to reaching out to potential poll workers that will help Americans vote and inspire greater civic engagement in our elections.
The Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration says it is in need of poll workers along with Spanish interpreters, and is actively recruiting.
All poll workers will be compensated for their time and training according to county officials.
The Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration can be reached at 610-782-3194 to address any questions or concerns.
