ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night adopted its 2022 Lehigh County budget, which contains no tax increase on property owners.
County Executive Phillips Armstrong's budget allocates about $500 million in spending next year and holds the tax rate at 3.78 mills.
"The bipartisanship throughout the last year or two has been tremendous and does set a good example for everyone out there that government can work," said Commissioner Bob Elbich.
"This is a function of teamwork," said Chairman Geoff Brace.
Wednesday night's approval also involved four amendments. One amendment increased the Voters Registration Budget by $50,000 for postage-paid mail-in ballots.
Another amendment, involving the same budget line item, allows the board of elections to consider pay increases for Election Day workers.
"I don't think you should have to pay to vote," said Commissioner David Harrington.
A third amendment added $25,000 to the Commissioners' Office Budget to pay for a contract to collect and analyze criminal justice data.
The fourth amendment was more involved. Originally discussed and approved at the commissioners' Oct. 13 meeting, it adds a footnote to the budget to allocate $1.75 million of American Rescue Plan funds to develop the Northern Lehigh Community Health and Wellness Center.
The amendment notes the ARP budget currently does not have line items for specific projects, and as such, future legislation will be required.
The amendment was done in conjunction with another approved bill which authorized the county to enter into negotiations to purchase or lease about three acres in the Borough of Slatington. That land is where the proposed center would go.
"We have another opportunity to do great things," said Commissioner Marc Grammes of the health and wellness center.
"Not only is this a type of facility that can affect the community it is in, but will affect the community around it," said Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt.
In other news, commissioners approved the donation of five bison — three males and two females — to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, and the acceptance of two bison — one male and one female — from Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
"When you think about the game preserve, you think about the bison," said Commissioner Percy Dougherty, referring to the Trexler Nature Preserve. "This is necessary to keep the genetic pool active and to make sure we have many more young bison."