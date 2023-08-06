ALLENTOWN, Pa. - AAA will host a free event to help citizens replace peeling or illegible license plates, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced Friday.

The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AAA office, 2072 Downyflake Lane in Allentown. AAA is partnering with the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority to host the event, Martin said.

Under Pennsylvania Department of Transportation standards, a license plate is deemed "illegible" when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet away, or if the plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Officers will be at the event to sign the applicable PennDOT forms verifying that the plate is illegible. If a license plate its deemed illegible, the form can be submitted to PennDOT, which will mail a new plate for free.