ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners authorized renewing leasing of 223 acres of county-owned agricultural tracts Wednesday night.
The acreage, which has been divided into five separate tracts, rests in the Seem Seed Farm, located on Vera Cruz Road outside of Emmaus.
The county will renew the lease with Dennis P. Trexler Farms of Limeport and LeRoy Stahler of Center Valley for two years. Both entities are leasing the property for the purpose of farming.
The rent totals $35,164 per year and runs through 2023. The county purchased the farm in 1972. Wednesday night's bill was approved on first reading.
"Farmland is very important to us," Commissioner Zakiya Smalls said. "Anything to preserve farmland, I will be supportive of."
Contracts
In other business, commissioners approved implementing the third and final year of a contract with Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. The company will again manage the county's HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program throughout 2023.
Also, the board advanced a bill waiving the formal competitive advertising and bidding process to hire American Monitoring Sales Corporation to provide GPS monitoring bracelets to monitor inmates participating in the county's work release program. Inmates are subject to home confinement when they are not on the job.
Appointments, reappointments
In other news, commissioners reappointed and appointed various individuals to three boards and one post.
Linda Rosenfeld and Jeff Morgan were reappointed to serve on the Lehigh County Authority. Their terms run through Dec. 31, 2026.
Another reappointment involved the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority and Shelia Alvardo, who will again serve through March 31, 2027.
Steve Bachman was appointed to the Farmland Preservation Board through May 31, 2022, while Corey Cieslak was named the county's real estate appraisal director.