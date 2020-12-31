ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People will be able to get a COVID-19 test at Coca-Cola Park next week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has extended a contract with AMI to provide Lehigh County with a COVID-19 testing site for five days, according to a news release from the county.
Beginning Monday, January 4, Lehigh County, in conjunction with the Allentown Health Bureau, will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in order to help contain the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the county said. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing the initiative as they designate regional COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Commonwealth.
The pop-up clinics will be accessible to all residents and will be held at Coca-Cola Park located at 1050 IronPigs Way in Allentown. Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8.
Residents are asked to enter Coca-Cola Park from American Parkway, using the left two lanes and following the signs for the PA Department of Health testing site, according to the news release. People should be prepared to wait in line for clinics upon arrival.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free to all patients.
Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health advises that people who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Those who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home, according to the county news release.
For more information regarding the clinics, people can call the Lehigh County Office of Emergency Management at 610-782-4600.