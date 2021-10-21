It looks like Lehigh County could be saving as much as $3 million a year on its health care costs.
The county is preparing to vote on a new prescription plan sometime in November.
"We need to be looking at things that we haven't looked at in the past and see where we can find money. Health care was one of the areas," said Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.
An audit done by Pinsley in January found the potential for at least $1.4 million in prescription savings.
"We were taking a discount rather than a rebate. The rebate was more money by a lot," Pinsley said. "And we found several hundred thousand dollars of drugs that we could have bought less expensively without any insurance whatsoever."
But now those savings could be much more than originally thought. $3 million is around 10% of the county's health care budget.
Lehigh County Director of Administration Ed Hozza told 69 News he did not want to discuss specifics for the plan until it was shared with employees, but pointed out that Lehigh County has cut its health care costs consistently since this administration took office.
He said, in part: "As a county we remain committed to provide all of our valued Lehigh County employees with quality health care, prescription, vision, dental, cobra and wellness benefits."
"We could potentially not have to raise taxes in the future because we would have $3 million we could spend in other ways. Or I know that the board in the past has given back taxes. I mean that's a possibility as well," Pinsley said.