ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Across the Lehigh Valley, government officials are bringing back mask wearing requirements in government buildings in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.
Effective Monday, August 9, face masks will be required at all Lehigh County government facilities for all county employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release from the county.
The announcement comes one day after Northampton County said it would require the wearing of masks in county buildings beginning Friday, August 6.
Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong and President Judge J. Brian Johnson made the decision to reinstate the mask mandate in accordance with CDC guidance as COVID-19 transmission rates rise in the county, according to the news release. The policy will be enforced in all county-regulated facilities, including the Magisterial District Courts, until further notice, the county said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that Lehigh County advanced from the “moderate” COVID-19 transmission level to the “substantial” level of transmission. This is the second highest level on the CDC’s COVID-19 transmission scale.
All masks must be properly worn over the nose and cover a person's chin, the county said. The county said the reinforced mask mandate is an effort to control the highly transmissible Delta variant that has spread throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for all in-person visits and residents are advised to check each departments’ policies and procedures before arrival.
Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation, the Lehigh County 9-1-1 Center, and the Lehigh County Jail continue to uphold its mask mandate since its implementation in March 2020.
“We must do what needs to be done in order to protect our residents and our employees,” said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
“For the safety of our communities, I strongly encourage our residents and local businesses to reinstate the use of masks back into their daily routine. We can beat this surge, and I ask everyone who has not yet received their vaccine to get vaccinated so that we can protect ourselves from this virus and its variants.”
For more information, people can call Public Information Officer Laura Grammes at 610-782-3002.
Bethlehem also announced a mask mandate Friday.
Mayor Bob Donchez said that due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city and in Northampton County, masks will again be required to be worn inside all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
The policy will be in effect Monday, August 9, 2021 until further notice, according to a news release from the city.
“It is a matter of public health and safety as well as the safety of employees that masks will again be required to be worn to enter City buildings,” said Mayor Donchez.
“We must take all steps necessary to help stop the spread of the virus. I urge everyone, who has not yet done so, to get the vaccine.”
The City of Bethlehem Health Bureau holds vaccination clinics every week in City Hall. People can go to go to the city's website to register for an upcoming clinic, or call 610-865-7083.
Allentown said that beginning Monday it will require all visitors and city employees in city buildings to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release from the city.
Allentown also cited rising COVID-19 cases as the reason for bringing back the face mask requirement.