The Lehigh County sheriff's office is mourning the death of one of its own.
Deputy Sheriff Steven Armbruster died Thursday night, according to a post from the county sheriff's office.
Armbruster served as a deputy sheriff for Lehigh County from 2013-2021. He is also a U.S. Army veteran and served with the military police, the sheriff said.
"Steve was a consummate professional and his low-key demeanor reflected positively upon the Lehigh County sheriff's office," the letter reads.
He is survived by his wife, Tara, and kids, Madison, Steven and Samuel. Memorial contributions can be sent in care of Mrs. Steven Armbruster through the Schisler Funeral Home in Northampton.