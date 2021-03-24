for rent sign generic
MGN

People in Lehigh County who are still struggling to keep a roof over their heads can now get more help.

County Executive Phil Armstrong announced Wednesday a new emergency rental assistance program. The county is teaming up with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley to make it happen.

Residents must download the application from the Catholic Charities website to be considered.

Those who qualify, including tenants and landlords, will receive assistance that covers up to 12 months of rent and utilities.

"We have people who are about to lose their homes, people who've already been ousted, school districts are having problems with children not showing up because they're not in a stable housing situation," Armstrong said.

The program is made possible with funding from the American Rescue Plan. It's different from the emergency rental assistance program affiliated with the state's Human Services program, COMPASS.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.