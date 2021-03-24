People in Lehigh County who are still struggling to keep a roof over their heads can now get more help.
County Executive Phil Armstrong announced Wednesday a new emergency rental assistance program. The county is teaming up with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley to make it happen.
Residents must download the application from the Catholic Charities website to be considered.
Those who qualify, including tenants and landlords, will receive assistance that covers up to 12 months of rent and utilities.
"We have people who are about to lose their homes, people who've already been ousted, school districts are having problems with children not showing up because they're not in a stable housing situation," Armstrong said.
The program is made possible with funding from the American Rescue Plan. It's different from the emergency rental assistance program affiliated with the state's Human Services program, COMPASS.