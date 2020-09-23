ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County commissioners authorized subgrant funds from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program to support businesses with fewer than 100 employees.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 24 of 2020 on May 29. It provided $625 million in funds through block grants to 60 counties. Lehigh County was awarded nearly $33.4 million.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the commissioners approved four different bills, all related to Act 24 funding.
One of the bills would help small businesses impacted by the virus. Last month, Lehigh County established a $5 million small-business grant program. The program goes by the name of Lehigh County COVID-19 Relief Small Business Grant Program. It contains $5 million in funds.
The commissioners approved a separate bill allocating funds to nonprofit entities that are primarily engaged in the tourism industry, and another bill for cities, boroughs and townships, and a fourth and final bill for the federal CARES Act.
“I think we’re all anxious to give out this money,” said Chairwoman Amy Zanelli. “It’s lovely to get this process going.”
The bills were approved on their first readings.
In other news, the commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Skanska Building USA Inc. for the additions and renovations project at Cedarbrook-Allentown Senior Care and Rehabilitation.
Skanska will receive a total of roughly $1.37 million for its construction management services.
“It’s about time we do this,” said Commissioner Percy Dougherty.
In other business, the commissioners amended the 2020 budget to include two clerical technician III positions for the Offices of Voters Registration.
Finally, the commissioners approved the reappointments of William Clements, Frank Kane and Peter Krajsa to the Industrial Development Authority. Their terms run through Dec. 31, 2024.