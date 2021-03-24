ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners formally approved a labor deal during Wednesday night's meeting.
The pact with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776 KS addresses various topics including wage levels for employees at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab. The union's previous contract expired Dec. 31, 2019.
As a result of Wednesday night's vote, employees will receive in 2021 a 2% wage hike retroactive to 2020. They will also get a 2.5% wage increase in 2022.
"It was a long time in coming," said Commissioner Dan Hartzell.
Other actions
Commissioners also approved six separate agreements with various vendors. In one deal, Shepherd Hills Family Practice Center and St. Luke's Physician Group were each hired to provide medical services to Cedarbrook residents in the Allentown and Fountain Hill facilities. St. Luke's will also provide psychiatric services to Cedarbrook residents in another approved contract.
The county also entered into an agreement with the Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley to provide the full-time services of three legal advocates to work with crime victims through the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.
The board also OK'd an agreement with Bethlehem-based TuWay Mobile Communications for the expansion of the county's emergency medical services radio communications network.
Finally, commissioners approved a deal with Quest Diagnostics for donated COVID-19 testing.
All six deals were on first reading. Each will receive a second and final reading next month.
In other news, commissioners appointed Edward Schuch to the Aging and Adult Services Advisory Council. His term expires Dec. 31, 2024.