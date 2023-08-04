Authorities in Lehigh County are putting a 35-year-old murder cold case back in the spotlight. They're hoping someone will come forward with new information.

Back in the summer of 1988, Jeffrey Horwith was fatally shot during a home invasion and robbery in North Whitehall Township. He and his wife were returning home from dinner at a local restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the case being solved.