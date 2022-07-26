Have you checked your home for lead pipes?

The Lehigh County Authority is asking all of its customers to complete an online survey about the pipes in their homes. The goal is to reduce health risks caused by lead piping.

The company is asking that customers complete the survey regardless of the material used in their plumbing.

The results will help the authority be prepared to apply for grant funding to remove lead.

Homes built before 1955 are the most likely to have lead pipes.

Here are some tips from the LCA to reduce lead exposure:

Run your tap for 3 minutes to flush out any impurities. Using water appliances like dishwashers, showers, and washing machines will achieve the same result.

They also recommend regularly cleaning your faucet aerators.

While these tips are effective, the LCA says the best way to reduce lead exposure is to have the lead pipes removed and replaced.

The company will provide additional information in the future regarding their efforts.