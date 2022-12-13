Britech Inc., a Lehigh County-based maker of equipment for the semiconductor industry, has been acquired by Electrical Components International (ECI) of St. Louis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The deal comes in response to the need for semiconductors, an essential component in electronics devices.



The companies did not disclose the terms of the transaction in a joint statement. Britech and its management will continue to operate out of a 50,000-square-foot building at 775 Roble Road in Hanover Township, near the Lehigh Valley International Airport.



Britech's products include wire harnesses, cable assemblies and other devices for several industries. The company is a contract manufacturer and was founded in 1991.



"Demand for highly advanced semiconductors continues to accelerate around the world," Mike Balsei, chief executive officer of ECI, said in the statement. With the backing of ECI, Britech will expand in the global semiconductor market.



"With our tremendous growth over the years, the opportunity to join forces with a world-class player like ECI represents an exciting next chapter for Britech," Britech's board of directors said in the statement.



ECI was founded in 1953. It has more than 25,000 employees, according to the statement, and 37 manufacturing locations.