JULABO USA, a maker of precision temperature-control systems that is based in Lehigh County, has entered into a marketing partnership to serve the cannabis-extraction industry.

Hanover Township-based JULABO and Memmert USA, which also makes temperature-control solutions, will market products together, providing customers a one-stop source for devices used in the processing of cannabis to produce tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) the main active ingredient, and cannabidiol (CBD).

"The JULABO USA - Memmert USA partnership is a powerful combination," Dirk Frese, vice president of sales, marketing and service at JULABO USA, said in a statement. "Both pride themselves in the design expertise of the German heritage and the accessibility that American culture has instilled in us."

JULABO has an extensive product line of recirculating chillers and heaters that can produce temperatures as low as -95 degrees Celsius to as high as 400 degrees Celsius, said Tricia Bowman, marketing communications project manager. The company has customers in several industries, including aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical. The name JULABO comes from Juccheim, the name of the founding family, and "laboratory."

The company's products can produce temperatures that can mimic the extreme cold of the moon's surface (NASA is a customer) or test automotive batteries under extreme conditions. JULABO employs about 35 people at its Marcon Boulevard base.

Memmert USA, its partner in the marketing venture, is in the same business but makes products that do not compete with JULABO. The combined marketing effort will provide systems for every stage of the cannabis-extraction process. Frese said different steps of the process require different temperatures. JULABO's chillers and heaters would work alongside Memmert's oven and climate chambers.

"We want to make our customers' purchasing process easier," Bowman said.

Frese said JULABO sees growth as attitudes toward marijuana change.

"When we see states legalizing cannabis for medical or recreational use, it helps us and our business," he said.

 
 
 
 

