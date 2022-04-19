JULABO USA, a maker of precision temperature-control systems that is based in Lehigh County, has entered into a marketing partnership to serve the cannabis-extraction industry.
Hanover Township-based JULABO and Memmert USA, which also makes temperature-control solutions, will market products together, providing customers a one-stop source for devices used in the processing of cannabis to produce tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) the main active ingredient, and cannabidiol (CBD).
"The JULABO USA - Memmert USA partnership is a powerful combination," Dirk Frese, vice president of sales, marketing and service at JULABO USA, said in a statement. "Both pride themselves in the design expertise of the German heritage and the accessibility that American culture has instilled in us."
JULABO has an extensive product line of recirculating chillers and heaters that can produce temperatures as low as -95 degrees Celsius to as high as 400 degrees Celsius, said Tricia Bowman, marketing communications project manager. The company has customers in several industries, including aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical. The name JULABO comes from Juccheim, the name of the founding family, and "laboratory."
The company's products can produce temperatures that can mimic the extreme cold of the moon's surface (NASA is a customer) or test automotive batteries under extreme conditions. JULABO employs about 35 people at its Marcon Boulevard base.
Memmert USA, its partner in the marketing venture, is in the same business but makes products that do not compete with JULABO. The combined marketing effort will provide systems for every stage of the cannabis-extraction process. Frese said different steps of the process require different temperatures. JULABO's chillers and heaters would work alongside Memmert's oven and climate chambers.
"We want to make our customers' purchasing process easier," Bowman said.
Frese said JULABO sees growth as attitudes toward marijuana change.
"When we see states legalizing cannabis for medical or recreational use, it helps us and our business," he said.
Lehigh County-based JULABO USA enters into partnership to serve the cannabis-extraction industry
JULABO USA, a maker of precision temperature-control systems that is based in Lehigh County, has entered into a marketing partnership to serve the cannabis-extraction industry.
Tags
- Drugs
- Cannabinoids
- Julabo Usa
- Dirk Frese
- Tetrahydrocannabinol
- Appetite Stimulants
- Cannabis
- Temperature-control Solutions
- Marketing Communications Project Manager
- Aerospace
- Memmert Usa
- Lehigh County
- Hanover Township
- Tricia Bowman
- Juccheim
- National Aeronautics And Space Administration
- Precision Temperature-control Systems
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton County Executive McClure lays out partial plan for spending $30 million of federal aid
- Lehigh County-based JULABO USA enters into partnership to serve the cannabis-extraction industry
- Man involved in Northampton Co. overdose death gets prison time
- Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Bethlehem Twp.
- NFL players to visit Coca-Cola Park for Celebrity Softball Game
- Coroner IDs Brooklyn man killed in I-78 crash
- Governor announces plans for roundabout on Rt. 222 in Upper Macungie
- Man, woman dead in Fountain Hill murder-suicide, coroner says
- Da Vinci Science Center unveils plans for LVHN My Body Exhibit
- ASD cuts ties with nonprofit after video controversy
Berks Area News
- Masks now optional for BARTA customers, employees
- Rutter's celebrates opening of 3rd store in Berks
- Chef prepares Oley Valley Inn as farm-to-table restaurant
- More projects set to begin this year under bipartisan infrastructure law
- RPD: At least 2 separate firearms used in deadly Easter shooting
- Trial begins for man accused of killing Air Force veteran in Berks
- Police ID man shot dead outside Reading shopping center
- In-person services held on Easter Sunday
- Easter tradition continues with dawn service celebration
- 1 person shot, killed outside Reading shopping center, authorities say
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
- So you missed the tax-filing deadline. Now what?
- California leads effort to let rivers roam, lower flood risk
- Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules
- Lehigh County-based JULABO USA enters into partnership to serve the cannabis-extraction industry
- Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
- For Russian diplomats, disinformation is part of the job
- Johnson says sorry for partygate as critics prep censure bid
- Fliers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'
- Finance heads urged to boost fight against food insecurity
Entertainment News
- Julia Roberts says 'kissing' is the key to a long and happy marriage
- Rebel Wilson shuts down rumours about diet plan
- Megan Thee Stallion reportedly releasing Coachella track soon
- Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent pay tribute to DJ Kay Slay
- RAW: VA: JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD TRIAL (TUESDAY)
- May the force be with you! Melissa Rivers confesses crush on Star Wars actor Mark Hamill
- Watch out Kim Kardashian! Kerry Katona has a crush on Pete Davidson
- Lizzo still dating mystery man from Valentine's Day date
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announce death of baby son
- RAW: WI: OLIVIA RODRIGO CONCERT/FANS LINE UP OVERNIGHT