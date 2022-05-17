PHILADELPHIA - Fans lining up for beer and hot dogs at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center will also be boosting Shift4's business.
Lehigh County-based Shift4 is taking over online and in-person payment processing at the arena, which hosts millions of fans and more than 250 events annually.
"Shift4's technology will make transactions in Wells Fargo Center -- from food and beverage to retail -- easier than ever," said Dan Wise, a senior vice president with the Flyers and the center, in a statement.
Wells Fargo is the home of the 76ers and Flyers. It also hosts concerts, college games and other events. The center can accommodate more than 20,000 fans for hockey.
"Wells Fargo Center is central to Philly sports fans," said Anthony Perez, Shift4's head of enterprise, in the statement.
He said Shift4's technology will reduce costs at the venue and improve the fan experience.
Shift4 will be the official payment processor for Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers. It also gains naming rights to the center's event-level club, which will be known as the Shift4 Club.
The Wells Fargo Center is in the midst of a $300 million renovation, and the partnership with Shift4 is part of the move toward using advanced technology throughout the area, according to the statement.
Shift4 was founded in 1994 by Jared Isaacman. The company processes more than $200 billion in payments and more than 3.5 billion transactions annually, according to its website. Shift4's headquarters is in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.