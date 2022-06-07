U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Yourway, an Upper Macungie Township-based company that stores and delivers pharmaceutical products, is building a European flagship depot in Dublin, Ireland.
The location is close to pharmaceutical companies in Dublin and the Dublin Airport, with access to regional and international cities.
Yourway provides courier services, packaging and temperature-controlled storage for products used in clinical trials. The Dublin depot will be able to store products at room temperature to as low as -180 Celsius (equal to -292 Fahrenheit).
Yourway's move reflects how Lehigh Valley companies, from those as big as Air Products and Chemicals to lesser-known firms, participate in the national and global economy. Last month, Assa Abloy of Sweden acquired Vizinex RFID of East Allentown Township for an undisclosed price, and more recently Fronti Fabrications of the Palmerton area was purchased for $20 million by Chart Industries, based near Atlanta.
The new Dublin building will cover 69,120 square feet, more than 90% of which will be warehouse space. It will be used to transport clinical trials, high-value drugs and other materials, according to a Yourway statement. The Dublin Airport Logistics Park location also serves life-sciences companies such as Pfizer and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
"We've been doing business in Ireland for over 15 years, so it really made sense to establish a depot in Dublin," said Gulam Jaffer, founder and president of Yourway. "We see a huge potential for growth across Europe over the next few years, which brings more opportunities for Yourway."
The 25-year-old company has 22 locations worldwide, in the Americas, Middle East, Africa, India, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia. The network of locations allows Yourway to support clinical trials anywhere in the world, according to the statement.