ALLENTOWN, Pa. | On Thursday, June 17, Lehigh County’s Department of Community and Economic Development announced it will begin to accept applications for the 2021 Homelessness Prevention Grant.
The program is open to non-profit organizations within Lehigh County seeking to reduce homelessness housing rates as well as create economic opportunities for afflicted individuals and families, officials say. If approved, applicants can receive up to $25,000-$50,000 in funding.
Eligibility Requirements would include an organization requesting a Homelessness Prevention grant, and officials say they must be an organization recognized as either a nonprofit organization under Section 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code, or a nonprofit organization affiliated with a unit of local government.
If approved, they say funding for the grant may be used for services such as House First model activities including provision of housing or support services, provision of emergency housing through temporary shelter, rental assistance, or rapid rehousing assistance.
Further details, eligibility requirements, and application information can be found on the Lehigh County website.
“As County Executive, I commend our Community and Economic Development team for establishing this grant and providing a nonprofit organization the opportunity to fund this cause,” said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong. “Homelessness is a growing concern, and now more than ever, it is critical that we ensure we are doing everything we can for our residents in need. The 2021 Homelessness Prevention Grant is a step forward in solving homelessness in Lehigh County, and I encourage all eligible applicants to apply.”
The deadline to apply for the 2021 Homelessness Prevention Grant is Friday, July 16, at 4 p.m.
All applications must be received by this date. To apply, please submit all completed applications to Aidan Levinson at AidanLevinson@lehighcounty.org