ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A question on whether or not to approve an ordinance that would have created a public health pilot program will not appear on the ballot in Lehigh County this year.

The Lehigh County Board of Elections voted Wednesday not to place the ordinance proposal as a referendum question on the November general election ballot, according to Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.

Armstrong serves on the board, in his role as county executive.

He said the board did not vote on the merits of the program, but only on whether it was appropriate and legal to put it on the ballot. He says the solicitor for the city of Allentown, supported by the solicitor for the county, presented 14 legal reasons why it should not be on the ballot.

Some of the reasons included are that it is against state law, is illegally vague, violates the single subject rule, is in violation of the home rule charter, and contains inaccurate statements of fact, Armstrong said.

Armstrong said there was meaningful dialogue between supporters of the proposal and the solicitor at the meeting.

The proposal will now likely head back to city council for consideration, he said.

Allentown City Council had voted 4-2 in mid-June to reject the ordinance that would have created a public health pilot program known as a mobile community response team, or MCRT.

However, because the proposed ordinance was the result of a citizens' petition, the defeated bill had been forwarded to the Lehigh County Board of Elections to be placed as a referendum question on the November general election ballot.

The proposal calls for providing alternative first response to calls for service involving mental and behavioral health, substance use, welfare checks and quality of life complaints such as neighbor disputes, issues related to homeless individuals and calls about suspicious persons.

One of the most controversial aspects was that the bill would have authorized spending $4.08 million for a one-year program that would involve a MCRT pilot program to be launched in 2024.

The citizens group behind the ordinance had collected 3,800 signatures in favor of the proposal, which is 1,800 more than required by the city's charter to propose an ordinance to council.

Allentown Councilperson Ce-Ce Gerlach responded after the board's decision Wednesday, saying, in part: "People in Allentown deserve an opportunity to vote for more mental health support in the City. Mental health, addiction and homelessness are not crimes. We need trained professionals to provide help to folks in crisis instead of handcuffs."