CATASAUQUA, Pa. - It was a moment of pride for Borough Manager Glenn Eckhart and Treasurer Catherine Vandyne Tuesday when they were able to tell us Catasauqua's finances are finally under control.

"After this meeting, we paid the last couple bills that had been sitting there," said Vandyne.

"Our revenues are steady. We're above estimates, and our expenditures are mostly below right now after three months. So we have a balanced budget right now," said Eckhart.

The two said to get to that point wasn't easy. Both of them have only been on the job less than a year. Eckhart replaced former Borough Manager Steve Travers, and Vandyne replaced former Borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek.

"The treasurer on her way out, she's like why did you want this job?" said Vandyne.

Vandyne said she didn't understand that comment until she started trying to pay the borough's bills.

"When I first started, it was like I kept getting all these bounced check notices," said Vandyne.

"When Catherine got here, the balance was negative $200,000. I mean you have payroll you need to make, and there was no money," said Eckhart.

No money, because Eckhart said the borough bought things it couldn't afford.

"This building. I think that hurt a lot. I mean when you drive through a community like Catasauqua, the nicest building in the borough shouldn't be the government building," said Eckhart.

To pay for it, Eckhart said they did the only thing they could do: borrow from the bank.

"We had to get a $2 million emergency loan last fall just to make payroll and get us through the winter," said Eckhart.

He said the bank made them agree to raise taxes to cover that loan, and they did by 103 percent, but Eckhart said that's the last time they're going to have that option for a while.

"Our bond rating has fallen to BB+ which is junk bond status. We can't even get a loan at this point," said Eckhart.

But Eckhart was adamant that the tax increases are not permanent.

"We can roll those taxes back in two years. They're not going to go as far down as they were before, but they'll be better than it is now," said Eckhart.

In addition to the new Borough Hall, the other big expense the borough couldn't afford is land right next to the building known as the Iron Works property. Eckhart tells us they already have several offers from developers to build on the land, something that could hopefully bring a return on that investment in the future.