Congress will meet in a joint session and is set confirm Joe Biden's electoral win over President Donald Trump.
Here in the Lehigh Valley, there are mixed reactions to Wednesday's Electoral College count.
People on the Democratic side, who we've talked to, say it's mostly a formality, not something worth making a big deal about, but several local supporters of Trump are planning to head to D.C. to make sure their voices are heard.
Multiple Republican committees are arranging trips.
We spoke to one Lehigh County business owner who's planning to close up shop and head down to D.C. for the day on a bus trip with family, friends, customers and employees.
"We're going because this is far bigger than ourselves. We're closing our business for it tomorrow because this is that important for people to get their voice out," said Gerard Stezelberger, owner of Relic Hunter Firing Line.
He says he's not expecting any trouble, and expects it to feel more like a big family reunion.