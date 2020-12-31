EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County commissioner appointed in December to fill a vacancy is running for the position.
Jeffrey Dutt, a social studies teacher at Dieruff High School in Allentown, is running in the 2021 election to continue representing District 5, he said in a news release Thursday.
Dutt, of Emmaus, was appointed on Dec. 9 to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Nathan Brown, who resigned Oct. 30.
The Republican plans to soon release a comprehensive platform focused on four key priorities: fiscal responsibility; preservation of farmland and historical properties; strengthening our communities; and encouraging job growth.
Dutt served as a Whitehall Township commissioner from 2016-2019, before moving to Emmaus. He's a lifelong resident of Lehigh County.