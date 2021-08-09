ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A commissioner in Lehigh County who has served since 1994 has received the Outstanding County Commissioner of the Year Award.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania gave Lehigh County Commissioner Percy Dougherty the award on Aug. 3, according to a news release from the county.
Dougherty has served the county as an elected commissioner for over 28 consecutive years. The county says the achievement is a first in its history and makes Dougherty the longest serving commissioner in the state of Pennsylvania.
“I am incredibly honored to receive this award. I would like to thank County Executive Armstrong and the Board of Commissioners for nominating me, especially Commissioner Marc Grammes for initiating the entire process. This is has been a great experience for my final year as a county commissioner,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty was elected to the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners in 1993 and took office in January, 1994. He has been elected Chairman of the Board an unprecedented six times, the county said.
Dougherty represents District 2 of Lehigh County.
Dougherty is a past president and current board member of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania where he has served on a variety of committees, concentrating his efforts on land use and planning initiatives that aim to stimulate the economy while protecting valuable natural resources, the county said. He has served on CCAP’s Board of Directors and was Chairman of the Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee.
Dougherty is a member and a former chair of the Lehigh Valley Regional Planning Commission, and a former member of the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission, the Route 222 Study Commission and the Lehigh Valley GIS Steering Committee.
He serves on the Boards of the Allentown Symphony Association, the Allentown Art Museum, the Wildlands Conservancy and was the chair of the Allentown ArtsWalk Wine Auction.