ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners authorized the release of various grants to community nonprofits during Wednesday night's meeting.
A total of $200,000 was allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Grant Program. Half the money was allocated in the county's 2021 budget, with the remaining $100,000 coming from American Rescue Plan funding.
The same amount was also designated to the Returning Citizens Reentry Services Grant Program, which assists nonprofit organizations serving county residents with programs to reduce recidivism, increase economic opportunity for participants, reduce bail and pre-trial supervision for nonviolent crimes, and support pre-sentence problem solving courts.
The third and final allocation made Wednesday night involved $200,000 to the Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program, which assists local nonprofit organizations that offer opportunities to reduce youth-related violence and develop a system of response to violence in a community.
"These programs will bring a stronger, more equitable community," said Commissioner Amy Zanelli.
"It marks a commitment by the board to put resources into our community to protect lives," said Chairman Geoff Brace.
"We're just trying to do something here," said Commissioner Dan Hartzell. "We have good measures to measure the progress … we're not just throwing money at the problem."
All three bills were approved on their second and final readings.
Cedarbrook expansion
In other news, commissioners agreed to amend a contract with Noelker and Hull Associates Inc. to provide all-inclusive architectural and engineering services for the design and construction of a new wing and renovations to existing facilities at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation's Allentown facility.
The additions involve architectural civil, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and fire protection services. The amended fee should not exceed $203,181.50.