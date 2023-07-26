ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve three bills affecting temporary wage increases for employees in the 911 Center, Cedarbrook Senior Care, and the Department of Corrections.
Extensions of the temporary increases were approved for each county department, but some said the extension for corrections staffers was not enough.
The bill calls for a temporary compensation of $120 for 40 hours worked in a week, extended through Oct. 13.
According to a memo by Janine Donate, director of corrections, "The temporary compensation is intended to solidify corrections staffing levels during a period in which the staffing levels continue to be affected by unique and unprecedented labor issues…."
The $120 in additional compensation is a decrease from the $200 initially offered to employees in 2022 to attract new staff and incentivize long-standing employees.
Chad, a virtual meeting attendee who identified himself as a corrections officer, said the additional compensation outlined in the bill before commissioners showed a decrease from $200 to $120.
"There's no justification for dropping that," he said. "At the rate our staff level is dropping, within a year or two, we won't be able to operate our facility."
"It's a matter of safety for inmates and staff," he added.
Correctional facility officer Theresa Williams also spoke virtually as a 12-year corrections staff member.
"To my understanding (the increase) was for retention and morale," she said. "It worked. People were willing to stay extra if they didn't work those 40 hours."
Now, employees are wondering if staying is worth it. According to Williams, correction officers think, "What's the point (of staying)? They're taking it away."
Williams agreed that low staff numbers are a safety concern for everyone.
"Safety for everybody is on the forefront of my mind every day when I walk in those doors," she said.
During a staffing emergency, Cedarbrook Senior Care workers receive temporary incentive bonuses for each eight-hour RN, LPN or CNA shift picked up through the pay period ending Jan 15, 2024. Emergency 911 Center employees will continue to receive $200 for 40 hours per the bill approved Wednesday.
"I want to thank everybody for the public comment," said Commissioner Geoff Brace, president. "Future conversations will be resurrected again," he added.
In other news, commissioners held the first reading of the 2024-28 capital plan. Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt said the plan "helps us budget and plan for the next five years."
The plan calls for $1.29 million for various jail facility upgrades; $5.62 for various IT systems upgrades; $5.6 million in various park and recreation upgrades; $9.8 million in various bridge upgrades; $11.30 million for agriculture conservation easements; and $48.45 million for Cedarbrook Phase II renovations.
Brace said a second reading will be held at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Additionally, commissioners voted to accept Community Development Block Grants that would help county organizations such as North Penn Legal Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Communities in Schools of the Lehigh Valley.
Commissioners also voted to accept Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act for Parkland CARES Food Pantry, $25,000; Whitehall-Coplay Hunger Initiative Food Pantry, $65,000; and Whitehall-Coplay Hunger Initiative Food Pantry, $80,000.
Lastly, commissioners voted to accept a donation from the City of Bethlehem, intended for emergency management. The gift included $13,000 worth of equipment such as batteries, tablets, command cases and accessory equipment, emergency lighting, drone strobe lights, flashlights, and a cradle point router and install kit.