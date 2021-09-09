ALLENTOWN, Pa. – At Wednesday night's meeting of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners, the often-unspoken topic of suicide was addressed.
The commissioners declared September 2021 Suicide Awareness Month and Sept. 10, 2021, Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day in Lehigh County. The month is additionally recognized nationally, with World Suicide Prevention Day also on Sept. 10.
County Coroner Eric Minnich spoke about his long history of experience in support of the resolution. He told commissioners that there is a significant stigma attached to suicide and it is almost never mentioned in obituaries.
Minnich pointed out that "in Pennsylvania, one person dies from suicide every four hours, and it causes six times as many deaths as alcohol-related automobile accidents."
Minnich encouraged bringing the topic to the forefront of conversation. "There are many professionals available for support," he noted. "Engaging in open discussion can save lives."
Commissioner Dave Harrington also spoke in favor of the motion and pointed out that the upheaval associated with the COVID-19 epidemic has made the need for suicide awareness greater than ever, especially for young people.
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners authorized transferring $50,000 of grant funds under the Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program to the Returning Citizens Reentry Services Grant Program, and reallocating funds in the 2021 Lehigh County budget for such grants.
The commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, which includes the wage components related to nursing supervisors at Cedarbrook nursing home for the period of Aug. 25, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
Following a lengthy discussion and the defeat of a motion to table the issue, the commissioners moved to the second reading a bill amending the county's administrative code as it pertains to the responsible contractor ordinance.
Also, the commissioners moved to a second reading a bill authorizing a subgrant to DeSales University for funds from the state under the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The subgrant in the amount of up to $1 million is to be used to assist with the university's medical studies building project in Lehigh County.
In addition, the commissioners moved to a second reading a bill authorizing a subgrant to Capital Blue Cross for state funds under the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funds, in the amount of up to $1 million, are intended to assist with Capital Blue Cross's 1221 Hamilton Street project in Allentown.