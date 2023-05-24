ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to approve a professional services agreement with Mid-Atlantic Rehabilitation Services to manage and treat addiction and mental health issues arising from addiction for inmates at the Lehigh County Jail.

The $201,760 contract is for three years, expiring May 31, 2026.

Commissioner Dave Harrington, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said the contract is being paid for using opioid settlement funds.

Lehigh County is receiving $17.6 million — to be paid over 18 years — from a $1 billion settlement reached with pharmaceutical companies which manufacture opioids.

All counties in Pennsylvania had the opportunity to sign onto the settlement agreement to receive money that would go toward adding more resources and expanding existing programs to help opioid users get into treatment.

"We are hoping this will lead to rehabilitation and reducing recidivism," Harrington said. "We anticipate that this will help 300 people, over the course of time, to seek towards health, and seek towards rehabilitation."

"This is a way for the companies that having been pushing these opioids into our communities to try and alleviate the paid that they've caused," he added. "And this is one of the many steps that we're taking as a county in order to address those addiction issues."

Commissioner Chairman Geoff Brace said the opioid crisis has had a profound impact on the communities in the county.

New HR job

In other business, the commissioners approved the creation of the job of recruitment/retention coordinator in the office of human resources.

Commissioner Antonio Pineda — the sponsor of the bill — said the necessity of the position was brought to the attention of the commissioner by the director of human resources.

"I think we're going to see the benefits of this new position pretty quickly, and I think this is a big deal for the county when it comes to recruitment," Pineda said. "(This position) will make sure positions are full and also work to retain our talent here at the county and making sure that we deliver our services in the best way possible for our residents."

Brace noted that in seeing an advertisement for a job fair listing, the county was not included in the list of employers in the Lehigh County.

"That's because we don't have somebody to do this type of recruiting,"

Brace said. "That that's a correction that needs to be made desperately because this is a competitive marketplace, and I think we offer a good work environment."