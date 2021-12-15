ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to approve a resolution that expresses its intention to create a county Department of Health.
The resolution requests an investigation and a certification or approval from the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health to ensure that the proposed department of health conforms to the state's county health administration plan.
Chairman Geoff Brace stressed that the vote does not formally establish a health department, but rather, sets the wheels in motion.
"It's a lengthy and arduous process that we will have to go through," Brace said. "It's on par with many of our obligations to ensure that the people in all parts of Lehigh County enjoy public health services equally. It's high time to get it done."
Commissioner Percy H. Dougherty explained that the county had previously attempted to form a bi-county health department with Northampton County, but it was stalled at the budgetary stage.
"This time we are going it alone, as Northampton is still not interested in a bi-county health department," Dougherty said. "It's really needed. We have one of the highest infant mortality rates in the state and there's no excuse for that."
Commissioner Bob Elbich said the protection of the health of the people and the furtherance of human well-being is one of the highest duties of the commonwealth.
"This effort we are undertaking to begin this project is, in my belief, an invaluable attempt to meet that aspiration," Elbich said.
Pennsylvania's local health administration legislation allows funding by authorizing state grants to counties and municipalities which establish departments of health and meet prescribed requirements.
The services of such departments are aimed at improving the community's public health through direct health services, health education and community health leadership.
The state's website states that county health departments place an emphasis on primary and secondary preventive health services.
There are currently six counties and four municipalities that have established health departments, including the Allentown Bureau of Health and the Bethlehem Health Bureau.
The move by the Lehigh commissioners Wednesday night came six months after they had approved the creation of a task force to determine whether a health bureau is needed.
The task force reviewed state and federal regulatory provisions, as well as financial details and partnerships with existing public health agencies and health networks.
Commissioner Dave Harrington said a health bureau is a step in the right direction to ensure the health of everyone living in the Lehigh Valley.
"If we came out of the pandemic without evaluating what public health is, then I think we would have lost the opportunity of a lifetime," Harrington said.
Commissioner Marc Grammes said there is no value that can be put on the prescreening of an infant or of an adult that would not otherwise have access to the care.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican thing; it's a human thing," Grammes said. "If we have an opportunity to make one family's life better, then it's the right thing to do."
All nine commissioners supported the resolution and all agreed to sign on as sponsors.
"I know how quickly things can wane, so I hope the next board keeps the integrity of this together," said Commissioner Amy Zanelli.
Wednesday night was the final meeting for the present slate of commissioners.
Dougherty, Grammes and Zanelli will be leaving the board.
The commissioners paid special recognition to Dougherty, who served the county for 28 years and served as chairman seven times.
As a legacy to his service, the commissioners voted to approve a resolution to name the conference room in the county's Geographic Information System office in honor of Dougherty.