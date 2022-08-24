ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners, on Wednesday night at the government center, forwarded a bill waiving competitive advertisement and formal bidding requirements to purchase ballot-sorting equipment for the November general election.
The county would enter into an agreement with Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services for AgilisFalcon equipment and software that will be used to process mail-in and absentee ballots "in a timely manner" for the 2022 general election. Waiving competitive bidding is the only way Lehigh County says it can ensure the equipment will be received prior to Election Day.
Runbeck says the AgilisFalcon "has the capability of processing upwards of 4,000 to 4,500 mail ballots per hour" and that the program is "configurable with full reporting and audit capabilities." The sorter scans mail-in ballots to detect envelope thickness and whether they have a signature and date. The machine flags envelopes without a signature or date for manual review.
"All it does is identify if there is a potential issue," Chief Clerk of Elections Timothy Benyo said.
"It does, in fact, save the county prep time," Director of General Services Rick Molchany added. "...It's a good thing for the county."
The contract calls for a $188,000 payment this year, and $15,000 per year for the next four years, in license and support fees.
Wednesday night's review was on each bill's first reading. A vote will be taken on each bill's second reading.
Emergency rental assistance
In other news, commissioners approved additional emergency rental assistance subrecipient grants to the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley.
The county expects to receive another $5.3 million from the federal and state governments, and Wednesday night's action would allocate that money to CACLV for direct assistance. The nonprofit received also $4.2 million earlier for a $9.5 million total. The bill approved on first reading.
Senior-living apartments
Finally, commissioners approved financing by the Maxatawny Township Municipal Authority for a Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries project involving a new development of 71 senior-living apartments, called Greenwood, on the Allentown campus of the senior-living community of Luther Crest.
The one- and two-bedroom apartments will incorporate open floor plans ranging from 920 to 1900 square feet at 800 Hausman Road in Allentown. In addition, the project will include the renovation of Luther Crest's dining and interior common areas.
The authority will issue up to $57 million in bonds for construction. The county has no part in the funding. The bill was approved on first reading.