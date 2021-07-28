ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners advanced the county's 2022-2026 capital plan during its Wednesday night meeting.
The five-year spending plan, which totals $116.87 million, is designed to address the county's major capital needs and provide a sound infrastructure.
Two major projects are driving the spending, according to county Executive Phillips Armstrong. The first is the second phase of the Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation facility renovations. The second is the county 911 Communications Radio System facility HVAC upgrade. The former is expected to cost $27 million, the latter $25 million.
Overall, the spending plan calls for bond financing for $70.1 million for various projects. In addition to the aforementioned projects at Cedarbrook nursing home and the 911 facility, Lehigh County plans to spend $5.2 million for various park and recreation upgrades, $3.2 million for different jail facility upgrades, $3 million for agriculture conservation easements, $2.4 million for Riverside Drive roadway upgrades, and $1.5 million for various IT systems upgrades.
Another area of infrastructure spending is on the county's transportation grid. This includes 18 bridges that are "structurally deficient or require scheduled upgrades," according to Armstrong. The executive added that "future increased expenditures are expected."
Even without an additional county bridge being "replaced or significantly renovated," the five-year expenditures exceed $19.6 million, Armstrong wrote in a summary of the plan.
All project funding in the plan is supported by state and federal government money. That said, Armstrong noted in the budget, "Once these funds are exhausted, the county is mandated to fund additional bridge repairs, replacements or significant renovations."
The capital plan also designates $11.5 million toward preserving farmland and open space. The plan's goal is to add 2,000 acres to the list of preserved farms.
Other business
In addition to the plan, commissioners also approved an amendment that would direct Lehigh County to purchase and then develop the Northern Lehigh Community Health & Wellness Center. The total allocated amount would be $3.5 million. Commissioners stressed that no money was allocated for the project by Wednesday night's action.
"Have hope, but don't have false hope," said Chairman Geoff Brace of the idea.
In other business, commissioners advanced a bill extending the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority's existence for additional 50 years. LANTA was originally established in 1972, with amendments approved to its charter 1974 and 1996. The current term expires in 2022.
In addition to the organization's existence, the bill also established what is called a "percentage of local share metric." This means the percentage contribution of each county to provide funds for required local matches to federal, state or other source grants issued to LANTA should equal the percentage distribution of revenue hours of service and revenue miles of service operated in each county. LANTA will be responsible for this analysis, starting next year.