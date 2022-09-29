ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The clock is ticking for the IronPigs to make nearly $10 million in required updates to Coca Cola Park.

And Lehigh County is stepping in with an additional $3 million to get it done by the April deadline.

"There was no way that in my term of office, we were going to lose the IronPigs," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.

The changes are required by a new Professional Baseball Agreement from MLB, including expanded clubhouses, a women's locker room, new training facilities, and a new center field entrance.

They are changes spectators won't notice, but without them, the Pigs would lose their affiliation.

"Once you realize they have the power and there is really nothing you can do about that. So now you have to come together and say how do we solve the problem," Armstrong said.

The $3 million will come from American Rescue Plan funds, on top of the $1.5 million already given by the county.

"This was a program for a year where they had absolutely no income, the second year they had a reduced schedule. So they were in the hole," Armstrong said. "We looked at areas where they didn't step up, and how devastating it was."

Delays and inflation also added more than $3 million to the total cost.

Northampton committed $200,000, and the state awarded more than $2 million. The IronPigs will pay $1.5 million themselves.

"We've extended their lease, we're going to be upping their rent, a number of things. We're able to work to work this out," Armstrong said.

We did reach out to see if the team had an additional comment on the new funds. They declined.

The first reading of the bill was approved by all nine commissioners. A final vote is expected in two weeks.

City Council has yet to vote on whether to contribute $1.5 million to the upgrades.

We did reach out to Mayor Tuerk's office but didn't hear back.