ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners expressed thanks Wednesday night for the county's Children & Youth Services, following an emotional Aug. 23 meeting during which dozens of families said they were affected by "medical kidnapping."

"We notice you… Thank you for doing the incredibly important [work]," Commissioner Chair Geoff Brace said of CYS at the governing body's Wednesday meeting. "We stand in solidarity with you."

According to his report Wednesday night, Brace said he sent the words of appreciation through an email directed to the department's workers. The entire board supported the effort.

"I can't say enough in support. They care so very much about our children," said County Commissioner Bob Elbich.

Commissioner Dave Harrington said he's been able to speak with individuals who work with children and youth who described their caseloads and the homes they have to sometimes enter.

"They care about the children and, by and large, they care about the families," Harrington said.

The email comes on the heels of the Aug. 23 Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting, during which dozens of families spoke out against Lehigh Valley Health Network and the hospital's treatment of children, alleging "medical kidnapping."

Those comments were encouraged by a report from Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley that claims a "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse in the Lehigh Valley. While the report does not name specific facilities complicit in the overdiagnosis, LVHN's John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center — located at 1627 W. Chew St. in Allentown — is the only facility in the area that manages such child abuse cases.

Specifically, the report references child abuse by parents or adults suffering with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, or MSBP. MSBP is an extremely rare mental condition in which parents or adults falsely convince children they suffer serious illnesses.

Many families who spoke at the Aug. 23 meeting accused LVHN pediatrician Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen and her associates of intentionally perpetrating false MSBP diagnoses when they took their children to the emergency room.

Such a misdiagnosis was used to turn sick children against their parents during long unsupervised hospital stays and/or frame said parents as child abusers, according to the families. After this, the families said the hospital would get Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services involved to take away custody of their children.

In light of these accusations, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners said Wednesday that it's important for the county's Children & Youth Services to know it has support.

For its part, LVHN said in August, "The Lehigh County Controller has no jurisdiction over the CAC (John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center), nor the clinical credentials to conduct a review of a clinician or the services rendered by a clinician — and we disagree wholeheartedly with the controller's conclusions being shared with the media. The Controller ignores the fact that Munchausen's by Proxy perpetrators can have more than one victim."

The Lehigh County Department of Human Services also provided a statement in August regarding Pinsley's report:

We are currently reviewing the report presented by Mr. Pinsley. At first glance we are concerned that this appears to be rather one-sided in its presentation of facts and conclusions regarding the County of Lehigh’s Office of Children and Youth Services. The caseworkers and attorneys of the Office of Children and Youth Services are dedicated professionals who are committed to the protection of children and youth as both a legal and moral imperative. Any case in which the agency seeks to remove a child from their parent(s) must first be presented to the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas before emergency placement, and then a hearing occurs shortly after placement. While we are constrained by both State and Federal law from fully discussing the situations of the specific Lehigh County cases identified by Mr. Pinsley, we have reviewed the facts and are comfortable with the County’s handling of these matters, and the protection of the children involved.

For the board of commissioners' part, Brace said he has inquired about the board's ability to "create policies independent of state and federal law."

"I await the analysis of the department of law as to what steps the board can take pursuant of this subject matter," Brace said Wednesday.

The information will be shared publicly, he said.

General obligation bonds

In other news, the board of commissioners approved the issuance and sale of its general obligation bonds in an amount of $62.4 million to provide funds for and towards the design, planning, acquisition, construction, installation and/or equipping of the county's capital improvement projects identified by the commissioners in the county's 2023 capital plan.

According to the ordinance, the board accepted the proposal of JP Morgan Securities LLC for the purchase of the bonds. The sale is conditioned upon approval from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Suicide awareness

The board also voted to name September Suicide Awareness Month and Sept. 10 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio, there have been 34 suicides investigated by his office in 2023. Depression plays a large role in many suicides, Buglio said.

"It's time to raise the awareness and connect people especially those with depression or thoughts of suicide," he added.

The measure was unanimously supported by the board with Commissioner Dave Harrington sharing his experience with mental health struggles, becoming emotional when offering a bit of potential guidance to others.

"If you are feeling that way, go out and talk to someone because it does get better," he said.

Green Light for Veterans

The board also voted to support veterans by making Lehigh County a Green Light for Veterans county. In support of veterans and Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Lehigh County Soldiers and Sailors Monument will be illuminated Nov. 6-12.

Potential new judge for Lehigh County

One issue on which the board was not unanimous in lending its support via resolution of Senate Bill 361, the Judicial Complement Bill that is currently before the Pennsylvania General Assembly and includes the addition of an 11th judge for the Court of Common Pleas of Lehigh County.

Upon approval, an 11th judge for Lehigh County would be elected in 2025 and take office on Jan. 1, 2026.

The resolution offering support was brought to the board on behalf of the court's 10 judges and judicial employees by President Judge J. Brian Johnson.

The resolution states that a judge has not been added to the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas since January 2004.

"People have a constitutional right to due process in Lehigh County and this happens through our courts," Brace said.

"Courts are the arbiters of due process as such we have a responsibility to be advocates for due process," he said.

Commissioner Antonio Pineda mentioned the financial impact a new judge would pose to the county, saying that it would cost "half a million dollars."