ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the code that would authorize the county executive to issue a temporary wage increase to employees in essential 24-hour departments Wednesday night.
Section 603 governs the Administrative Code involving supplemental appropriations. The temporary wage increases include various departments, such as Corrections, Cedarbrook and the 911 Communication Center.
The pay increase does have stipulations. In essence, it must be in response to critical labor issues that if not addressed would place the department at risk of understaffing. These powers are relegated to a maximum 90-day period.
The legislation was approved on second and final reading.
In a similar bill, the board OK'd amending Lehigh County's personnel policies and procedural manual to provide employees with compensation incentives in those essential 24-hour departments in response to the labor market. These wage increases would be temporary in nature, and if not done, would place the department at risk. Unlike the code change, this bill was approved on first reading.
"It's not perfect, but it's what the charter requires us to move out of that emergency declaration," Chairman Geoff Brace said.
In other news, commissioners approved on first reading an agreement with Jay H. Gilbert Services. The approval was made at the Office of the Coroner's request to hire Gilber to transport bodies or remains as a result of death. Gilbert will receive $240 for transporting the remains of each dead body.
"This service is absolutely necessary," Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
Finally, commissioners approved the appointment of Jeani Garcia to serve on the Drug & Alcohol Advisory Board. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2024.