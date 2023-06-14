ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed three bills during its brief meeting Wednesday night.
The first bill, Bill 2023-22, will add an additional operations manager to the county coroner's office to increase efficiency, in accordance with Section 706 of the county's Home Rule Charter. It was sponsored by Commissioners Jeffrey Dutt and Zakiya Smalls, who were both absent from Wednesday's meeting.
Speaking virtually to the board, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio praised the bill as a way to modernize the services within his office.
"This operations manager position will allow us to move forward — and to be more modernized — with the office and the direction we want to take it in," Buglio said.
Board Chairman Geoff Brace echoed Buglio's sentiment, saying he was "very happy" to support the creation of this position.
Collective bargaining agreement
The second bill, Bill 2023-23, approves a collective bargaining agreement through 2026 between the county and the Pennsylvania Social Services Union, among other groups. Sponsored by Commissioner Antonio Pineda, the bill was designed to support county employees negotiating higher wages and more favorable working conditions.
"It's appropriate that we ensure collective bargaining agreements are squared away and [county employees] receive the compensation that they're due," Brace said of the bill before its passage.
Office of Children & Youth Services
The third bill, Bill 2023-24, approves an amendment to the county's "Capital Plan Project" to purchase $75,000 worth of new furniture and equipment for its Office of Children & Youth Services. According to Lehigh County Solicitor Sarah Murray, the office is moving some operations across the city of Allentown, from the Lehigh County Government Center to the Hamilton Financial Center.
Commissioners Dutt and Smalls also sponsored this bill, which was passed without discussion from the board in their absence.
County jail transition services
During an earlier public comment session, Allentown-based attorney Ed Angelo spoke virtually to the board about assisting some county jail inmates in their transition to become law-abiding citizens.
Angelo said many such inmates remain incarcerated because they cannot post cash bail or secure adequate housing while on parole. He proposed utilizing vacant areas of the county's Community Correction Center to house these people during their transition, arguing the county could sponsor such an initiative for about $1.8 million.
"You can't get your feet under you if you're stuck in a jail cell," Angelo said. "But if you're at the work-release center, you can."
In response to Angelo, Commissioner Dave Harrington said the board would consider revitalizing the Community Correction Center, as well as making an online dashboard with data about the inmates in transition.
Cycling races
On a lighter note, Brace and Commissioner Ron Beitler concluded the meeting by speaking about recent cycling races at Breinigsville's Valley Preferred Cycling Center, in which international cyclists came to Lehigh County to compete. Brace — who attended some cycling events last weekend — said the county should be proud of hosting such skilled international competitors.
"The eyes of the cycling world have returned to the Lehigh Valley, and we should be proud of that," Brace said.
Beitler encouraged residents to see the velodrome facility for themselves, even if they have never watched cycling before.
"For folks who never got the chance to see these races, do it," Beitler said. "It's really cool that we've got this in Lehigh County."
The commissioners will meet again on Wednesday, June 28, at the Lehigh County Government Center in Allentown.