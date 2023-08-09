ALLENTOWN, Pa. – At its bimonthly meeting Wednesday night, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to pass the county’s capital expenditures plan for the next five years.

Formally known as Bill 2023-39, the plan was sponsored by commissioners Jeffrey Dutt and Zakiya Smalls. It projects $104,909,090 in total spending from 2024 to 2028.

According to board chairman Geoff Brace, two major projects are driving the capital expenditures plan: Agriculture conservation easements and renovations to Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab. Together, these projects will cost about $60 million.

Brace said the county’s $11.3 million agriculture conservation effort is a response to “rapid development” in the Lehigh Valley.

“With the rapid development that’s happened in the Lehigh Valley, farmland preservation is always on the top of the mind because that development has largely come at the expense of open space and farmland,” Brace said. “This is the county’s commitment to continue that farmland preservation effort."

The Cedarbrook renovation project comes with a $48.45 million price tag. These funds will contribute to “Phase II” of the facility – an expansion that will increase health care options for aging Lehigh County residents who cannot otherwise afford it.

According to a June 12 letter from Brace to Lehigh County executive Phillips Armstrong, the capital expenditures plan’s other major initiatives include upgrades to the county’s bridges ($9.8 million), IT systems ($5.62 million) parks and recreation ($5.6 million), and jail facilities ($1.29 million).

The commissioners also voted unanimously on Wednesday to advance two initiatives upon their first public readings.

The first initiative, Resolution 2023-32, would approve a professional services agreement between the Lehigh County Department of Human Services and Info-Matrix Corp., to allow the former to maintain compliance with Pennsylvania Child Welfare Information Solution.

The resolution’s sponsor, commissioner Bob Elbich, said the potential agreement was received positively by the county’s Human Services Committee.

“We did have a nice discussion on this earlier at the committee meeting, and it was moved forward with a positive recommendation by the committee.”

The second initiative, Bill 2023-40, would reallocate funds previously awarded to the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. According to county solicitor Sarah Murray, it would decrease the amount allocated to direct assistance while increasing the amount allocated to administration and housing stabilization.

Speaking in favor of the proposal, commissioner David Harrington said the reallocation was “minor,” rather than a “giant reduction” in costs to the county.

“This is a minor reallocation of funds just to make sure that we’re sufficiently covering the costs that go into making sure that money goes out,” Harrington said.