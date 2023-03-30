ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some local volunteer firefighters might become eligible for a property tax rebate.

Lehigh County's Board of Commissioners is proposing an ordinance that would give a real-estate tax credit to volunteer firefighters who live within the county.

The board wants feedback from residents, so it will be holding public hearings next month on the proposed legislation.

The first one is set for April 12 at 7:15 p.m.

The second will be on April 26, which is also when the board will vote on the plan.